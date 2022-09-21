Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 204 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $160.03. 26,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

