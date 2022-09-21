Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases 86,578 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,578 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc. owned approximately 9.72% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CAPE traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 3,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,243. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

