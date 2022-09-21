Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Declares Dividend of $0.67

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.669 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

SDVKY stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDVKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

