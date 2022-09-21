Sanchez Wealth Management Group Purchases 473 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 8.8% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $288.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

