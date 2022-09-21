Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.00 million-$614.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $594.77 million. Samsara also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of IOT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,962. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,107.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,892 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

