Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
