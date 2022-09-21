SafePal Achieves Market Cap of $37.30 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $37.30 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004821 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000376 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00030370 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SFP is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafePal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

