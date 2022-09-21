SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0004 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $10,356.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,305,829 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain.The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

