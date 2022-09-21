SAFE DEAL Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $1,543.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL (SFD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,177,123 coins and its circulating supply is 4,149,981 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

