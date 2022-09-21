RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of RumbleON to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,229.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 520.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 92,435 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 150.0% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $347.25 million, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $546.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts expect that RumbleON will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

