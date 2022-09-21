Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $70.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s current price.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after buying an additional 139,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

