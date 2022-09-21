Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $70.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s current price.
RCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after buying an additional 139,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
