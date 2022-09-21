Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.50. 4,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.58 and its 200 day moving average is $428.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

