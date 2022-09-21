Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,909,000. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 454,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,400. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.