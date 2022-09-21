Rockland Trust Co. Sells 805 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day moving average of $249.32. The stock has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.