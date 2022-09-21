Rockland Trust Co. Sells 5,251 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

