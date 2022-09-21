Rockland Trust Co. Sells 517 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

ILCB stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $67.03.

