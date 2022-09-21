Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after buying an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,249,000 after buying an additional 219,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after buying an additional 282,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,311,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $104.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.99.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.