Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2,566.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. ERN LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Shares of PAYX opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

