Rockland Trust Co. Has $401,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

