Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amgen by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Amgen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.71 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.21 and its 200 day moving average is $243.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.13.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.