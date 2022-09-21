Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

