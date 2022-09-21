Rockland Trust Co. Buys 4,458 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.