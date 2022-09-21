Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 1,267 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 18.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,037,000 after buying an additional 98,558 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

