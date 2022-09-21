ROCKI 1-Day Volume Tops $454,494.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. ROCKI has a market cap of $156,408.55 and $454,494.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00126907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00862805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI was first traded on July 21st, 2021. ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROCKI

According to CryptoCompare, “ROCKI is aMusic Streaming Platform utilizing blockchain technology or royalty payments, offering better transparency, faster payments with options for stream compensations in ROCKI tokens and/or FIAT from the monthly subscription.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

