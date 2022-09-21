Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NTST has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 44,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,314. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 31.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 230,319 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 109,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 41.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 138.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 649,499 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

