Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.52

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.65. Rite Aid shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 1,184,546 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAD. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $420.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 329,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,796,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 446,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,923 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

