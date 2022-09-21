Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,037,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 764,056 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up about 4.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $262,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

RBA stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. 455,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

