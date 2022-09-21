Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,092.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $26,092.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.