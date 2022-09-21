Retirement Planning Group Sells 90,912 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Retirement Planning Group cut its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.80% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,840. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

