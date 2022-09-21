Retirement Planning Group Sells 2,499 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

