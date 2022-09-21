Retirement Planning Group Has $85.95 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,757 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 10.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.65% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $85,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 121,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

