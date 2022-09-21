Retirement Planning Group Has $626,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 170,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.33. 4,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,833. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

