Retirement Planning Group Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $390.13. 19,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,879. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

