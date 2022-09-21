Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group owned about 3.02% of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

JMIN traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 46,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,904. JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

