Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.46. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

