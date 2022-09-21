Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.41 ($0.42) on Tuesday, reaching €31.58 ($32.22). The company had a trading volume of 1,285,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.21 and a 200-day moving average of €25.39. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.