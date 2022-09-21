Ren (REN) Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (REN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $106.81 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00880512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

