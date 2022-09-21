Relaxing Retirement Coach Takes $6.35 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.66% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,620. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

