Relaxing Retirement Coach Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 1.29% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 303,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $29.60.

