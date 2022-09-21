Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $14.07 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 837.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 7.1% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,741,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 1,745,762 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80.

