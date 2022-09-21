Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Declares Dividend of GBX 22

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 489.60 ($5.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.56. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 450.31 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 723.01 ($8.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 533.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 526.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.58) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 767 ($9.27).

Insider Transactions at Redrow

Redrow Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

