ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,254.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $8,254.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001019 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

