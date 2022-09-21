Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.46

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 94585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

