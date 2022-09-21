RDA Financial Network Takes $212,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after acquiring an additional 603,755 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME Group Trading Down 1.8 %

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

NASDAQ CME opened at $187.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.17 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.26 and a 200-day moving average of $211.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.