RDA Financial Network Sells 853 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS USMV opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

