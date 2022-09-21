RDA Financial Network Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Target were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

