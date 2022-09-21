RDA Financial Network Purchases Shares of 1,035 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $187.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.08. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.17 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

