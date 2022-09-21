RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,736,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

