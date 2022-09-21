RDA Financial Network Cuts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 443,718 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.