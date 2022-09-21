RBG Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:RBGP)

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RBG Price Performance

Shares of RBG stock opened at GBX 90.41 ($1.09) on Wednesday. RBG has a 52-week low of GBX 83.55 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 147 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

