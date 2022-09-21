RBG Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:RBGP)

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
RBG Price Performance
Shares of RBG stock opened at GBX 90.41 ($1.09) on Wednesday. RBG has a 52-week low of GBX 83.55 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 147 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
About RBG
